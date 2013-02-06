Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON Feb 6 Mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is considering a secondary listing for his African-focused miner, Ivanplats, in Johannesburg, a change from an earlier plan to head to London.
Friedland told a conference in South Africa on Wednesday that Ivanplats had initially planned a secondary listing in London but said that "a secondary listing here (in South Africa) may be more appropriate".
Ivanplats' main listing is in Toronto, Canada.
Friedland is one of the mining industry's best-known entrepreneurs, having spotted the potential of some of the world's biggest deposits, among them the Voisey's Bay nickel deposit in Eastern Canada and the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold deposit in Mongolia.
Ivanplats, his latest venture, owns the high-grade Kamoa copper deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with the massive Platreef platinum, gold and copper project in South Africa. It also owns the Kipushi zinc and copper asset in Congo, as well as other assets spread across Congo, South Africa, Gabon and Australia.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received an offer from private equity firms Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners to buy the lender in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1.01 billion).