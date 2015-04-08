KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 Malaysia's i-VCAP
Management Sdn Bhd on Wednesday launched its first regional
Islamic exchange-traded fund (ETF) to include stocks from the
Southeast Asia region.
The fund, MyETF MSCI SEA Islamic Dividend, is open to
investors and will be listed on May 7, the company said in a
statement.
It will include Sharia-compliant stocks from Malaysia,
Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.
i-VCAP Management, partly owned by sovereign wealth fund
Khazanah Nasional, has two ETFs, taking Malaysia's
total to six.
ETFs are funds which track indexes of shares, bonds or
commodities and are traded on stock exchanges. Their
sharia-compliant versions follow religious principles such as
bans on interest and gambling.
I-VCAP is a subsidiary of Valuecap Sdn Bhd, owned equally by
Malaysian state investor Khazanah, asset manager Permodalan
Nasional Bhd and civil service pension fund Kumpulan Wang
Persaraan.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)