Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 17 IVD Acquisition Corp sold $400 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR on Wednesday.
JP Morgan, Citigroup, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: IVD ACQUISITION CORPORATION AMT $400 MLN COUPON 11.125 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.714 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 11.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/19/2011 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 953 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE 4 YRS* *MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.