Aug 17 IVD Acquisition Corp sold $400 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR on Wednesday.

IFR is a Thomson Reuters service.

JP Morgan, Citigroup, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: IVD ACQUISITION CORPORATION AMT $400 MLN COUPON 11.125 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.714 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 11.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/19/2011 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 953 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE 4 YRS* *MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS