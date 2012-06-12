June 12 Canada's Ivernia Inc pulled out of a base metals joint venture with Prairie Downs Metals Ltd in western Australia, saying the geological potential of the project did not meet its investment criteria.

Ivernia, which had no ownership interest in the Prairie Downs project, said it lost the option to purchase a 60 percent interest for A$10 million ($9.93 million) with the exit.

The company had funded drilling programs at the project, located within 250 kilometres of its fully owned Magellan mine.

Ivernia said last year that it found a large mineralised system and high-grade zone at the project. ($1 = 1.0070 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)