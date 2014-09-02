Sept 2 IVF Hartmann Holding AG : * Says H1 revenues up 6.3% to CHF 66.2 million * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 9.8 million (+7.1% in comparison to previous year) * Says H1 profit of CHF 8.4 million (+8.8% in comparison to previous year) * Says expects in second half of 2014 with a sales and earnings at a high level * Source text: bit.ly/1ClcXYu * Further company coverage