FRANKFURT, July 30 Creditors of German property company IVG are still far from an agreement to overhaul its 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) of debt by a deadline later on Tuesday, two people familiar with the talks said.

"The different creditor groups are still far apart. It will not be enough to find a compromise," one of the people said, asking not to be named because the transaction is confidential.

IVG set a deadline for an agreement by July 30 to give it enough time to include the debt deal on the agenda of its Sept. 12 shareholder meeting.

The property company built up its debt in a rapid expansion spree and has been trying for months to reach a deal with creditors, many of whom are hedge funds, on swapping some of it for equity.

Last week, its chief executive said the company could seek protection from creditors as a last resort to buy time to restructure the business.

In such a case, IVG would make use of a German law that gives companies up to three months of breathing space to try to fix their finances.

IVG has said it needs to cut its liabilities by up to 1.75 billion euros and completely restructure its debt to give it capital to refinance loans maturing this year and in 2014.

IVG declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Erica Billingham)