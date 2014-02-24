BRIEF-Ultra petroleum board approves 2017 drilling, completion capital budget of $500 mln
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
FRANKFURT Feb 24 German real estate company IVG Immobilien has submitted an insolvency plan on Monday that will see it swap debt for equity and put the company into the hands of creditors.
Under the plan, the creditors of a syndicated loan totalling 1.35 billion euros ($1.86 billion) and a 100-million-euro loan originally extended by LBBW would end up with 80 percent of IVG's stock, and holders of a 400-million-euro convertible bond would have the remaining 20 percent, IVG said.
IVG - co-owner of London's landmark 'Gherkin' tower - sought protection from creditors in August after failing to reach an agreement over the restructuring of its debt.
($1 = 0.7275 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Maria Sheahan)
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million
NEW YORK, March 15 A federal judge has rejected PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's bid to sharply restrict how the bankruptcy plan administrator for Jon Corzine's defunct brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd pursues its $3 billion malpractice case against the auditor.