BRIEF-Team Treuhand GmbH: initiation of proceedings and report meeting
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
FRANKFURT Aug 20 German real estate company IVG Immobilien, co-owner of the London Gherkin tower, said on Tuesday it was seeking protection from creditors after failing to reach an agreement over the restructuring of its debt.
IVG said its management would seek to continue running its business operations as part of the filing for creditor protection with a German court. (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
March 1 Puerto Rico projects having about $1.2 billion a year available for debt service, more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing its finances, according to a fiscal turnarond plan released by the U.S. territory on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 Toshiba Corp has asked a Japanese law firm to help estimate the potential financial impact if it decides its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse should file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.