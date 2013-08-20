FRANKFURT Aug 20 German real estate company IVG Immobilien, co-owner of the London Gherkin tower, said on Tuesday it was seeking protection from creditors after failing to reach an agreement over the restructuring of its debt.

IVG said its management would seek to continue running its business operations as part of the filing for creditor protection with a German court. (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Maria Sheahan)