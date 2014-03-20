BRIEF-Bonanza Creek energy says expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017
* Bonanza creek energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
FRANKFURT, March 20 The creditors and shareholders of Germany's IVG Immobilien, the co-owner of London's landmark "Gherkin" tower, have approved the proposed debt-for-equity swap that will put the real estate firm in the hands of its creditors.
Creditors approved the plan with 99.5 percent of votes, while shareholders approved it with a 56.9 percent majority, the company said on Thursday.
It added the company expects the insolvency proceedings to be lifted in the third quarter of this year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million