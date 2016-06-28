(Adds details)

By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, June 28 German real estate group IVG is launching a 3 billion euro ($3.3 bln) asset sale as its hedge fund owners hope to lock in high prices in the country's buoyant property market, three people familiar with the matter said.

IVG, which went through insolvency proceedings in 2013 after cost overruns at its landmark Squaire building at Frankfurt airport made debt levels unsustainable, has sent out first information packages to prospective bidders, they said.

The sale could also be in the form of an initial public offering and IVG has hired Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to organise a potential stock market listing, which could take place as early as autumn 2016.

While the base case is an IPO, expressions of interest by potential buyers are due next month and first bids in September, the sources said.

It is rare for multibillion-euro portfolios to come onto the market, and a number of foreign investors and sovereign wealth funds are vying for German property exposure, which promises comparatively high yields in the current low interest rate environment, the sources said.

German property firms Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen are among a handful of European stocks that have risen since Britain's vote to leave the EU last Thursday rattled stock markets, and some investors have even called German property the ultimate Brexit hedge.

Insurers may form consortiums with pension funds to participate in the bidding as may IVG peers such as Alstria or Patrizia, the sources said. Patrizia organised a group of investors in 2012 to buy residential property group GBW for 2.4 billion.

Insurer Allianz, IVG's biggest tenant and a former owner of several of the assets, is unlikely to bid, one of the sources said.

According to IVG the properties have a rental yield of 6.5 percent and a value including debt of 3.25 billion euros. Their net asset value - currently at around 1.2 billion euros - may be brought up to 1.5 billion euros while setting the company's finances on a new footing in autumn, the sources said.

Property bankers said they expect bidders as well as potential investors in an IPO to offer prices of just over 80 percent of the net asset value, a discount to several German peers, which trade at a premium to their NAV.

"IVG's real estate portfolio features a lot of B-locations and many properties are not city centre office buildings that some investors have set to be their investment criteria," one of the people familiar with the situation said.

The IVG portfolio mainly consists of 97 office buildings in Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Berlin, including the Squaire.

IVG - which is owned by funds including York Capital, Anchorage and Davidson Kempner - announced in April that it would separate the portfolio into a standalone company by the beginning of the third quarter.

"Some of the hedge funds bought in at high prices so it may prove a challenge to meet their expectations despite the currently good market environment," another banker said.

IVG and the potential bidders declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Tina Bellon and Susan Fenton)