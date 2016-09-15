FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Real estate company IVG will list its core activities after negotiations about a sale of its office portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone collapsed, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One person, who declined to be identified, said the group of hedge funds that owns IVG had turned down Blackstone's offer of about 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) for the asset, named OfficeFirst.

IVG's supervisory board was meeting on Thursday to finalise the decision, the other person said.

IVG was taken over by creditors in 2014 as debt weighed on the company in the afermath of the financial crisis. ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)