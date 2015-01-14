FRANKFURT Jan 14 German property company IVG
Immobilien has called off plans to sell Frankfurt
office and hotel project The Squaire in a surprise move after
failing to find buyers for the $1 billion building, IVG said on
Wednesday.
Instead, IVG reached an agreement with Bank of America
Merrill Lynch to obtain a 470 million euro ($554 million),
5-year refinancing package related to the project, the company
said.
"The offers that we received did not reflect the value that
we estimated for the property," said IVG Chief Executive Ralf
Jung in a statement. "At the same time, the success we had in
refinancing made The Squaire economically attractive to keep in
our portfolio."
Three interested parties bid in December for the property,
which sits atop a train station at the Frankfurt airport, IVG
said.
IVG had made selling The Squaire, one of the company's most
problematic assets, the cornerstone of a restructuring plan
launched after it emerged from insolvency in 2014. IVG had
become insolvent in 2013 after being weighed down by debt and
cost overruns.
The new financing package will permit The Squaire to make a
double-digit million-euro annual contribution to results, the
company said.
Sources told Reuters earlier that buyout group Blackstone
as well as bidders from China and the Middle East had
made offers for The Squaire, and that IVG had asked 700 million
euros for the property.
The sale cancellation is a setback for IVG's new owners,
mostly hedge funds, who had pushed for a less risky business
model and aimed to manage existing holdings and generate
dividends with the possibility of eventually selling the
company.
IVG spent more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on
construction of The Squaire, but by the end of 2012 it had a
book value of only 800 million euros. The building - which
contains retailers, hotels and offices for companies like KPMG
and Lufthansa - is still not fully occupied
by tenants.
($1 = 0.8483 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Thomas Atkins; Editing by
Kirsti Knolle)