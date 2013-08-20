Nigeria plans new savings bonds aimed at retail investors
LAGOS, March 1 Nigeria plans to target retail investors with a new savings bond that will go on sale this month, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Aug 20 IVG Immobilien AG : * Shares down 17.8 percent as trading resumes after company seeks creditor
protection
LAGOS, March 1 Nigeria plans to target retail investors with a new savings bond that will go on sale this month, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.
(Recasts to add Wilmar to paragraph 1; adds trader comment, background) NEW YORK, March 1 Wilmar International Ltd bought a record amount of raw sugar against the ICE March contract that expired on Tuesday, with the sweetener coming from eight countries, according to exchange data and traders. The delivery, worth more than $510 million, was a record for the March contract on historical data going back to 1989 and more than double the size of the March 2016 delivery. It w
March 1 Puerto Rico's fiscal turnaround plan shows about $1.2 billion a year available to service debt, 50 percent more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing the U.S. territory's finances.