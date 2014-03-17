FRANKFURT, March 17 The chief executive of insolvent German property group IVG Immobilien, Wolfgang Schaefers, has resigned as expected, setting the stage for its creditor-owners to install a new chief.

One of Germany's best known real estate firms, brought low by debts and cost over-runs, has proposed a debt-for-equity swap that will put the group in the hands of its creditors in February. Creditors will vote on the insolvency plan on Thursday.

Until further notice, Schaefers' responsibilities will pass to Hans-Joachim Ziems, a board member responsible for restructuring, IVG said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)