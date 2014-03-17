FRANKFURT, March 17 The chief executive of
insolvent German property group IVG Immobilien,
Wolfgang Schaefers, has resigned as expected, setting the stage
for its creditor-owners to install a new chief.
One of Germany's best known real estate firms, brought low
by debts and cost over-runs, has proposed a debt-for-equity swap
that will put the group in the hands of its creditors in
February. Creditors will vote on the insolvency plan on
Thursday.
Until further notice, Schaefers' responsibilities will pass
to Hans-Joachim Ziems, a board member responsible for
restructuring, IVG said in a statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)