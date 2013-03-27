* Says keeping all strategic financing options open

* Some 3.16 bln euros of debt to be refinanced by end-2014

* CFO says discussing possibility of debt waiver

* Postpones AGM, says to work out plan in timely manner

* Shares down as much as 41 pct, hybrid bond slumps

FRANKFURT, March 27 German property company IVG Immobilien said it needs to completely restructure its debt to make sure it has enough capital to refinance loans maturing this year and next, sending its shares tumbling.

IVG, which manages assets worth 21.1 billion euros including London's distinctive Gherkin office building, bit off more than it could chew in the global financial crisis, racking up a pile of debt, and has been restructuring ever since.

IVG had outstanding debt of almost 4 billion euros ($5.1 billion) at the end of 2012, comprising mostly bank loans, 3.16 billion euros of which are due to be refinanced by the end of 2014.

IVG reported an unexpected net loss of almost 100 million euros for 2012 and said it would neither pay a dividend for the year nor service its hybrid bond.

"We are keeping all strategic options open," said chief executive Wolfgang Schaefers, adding all stakeholders would need to contribute to any solution.

The company said it would postpone its annual shareholders' meeting from May 16 until the end of July to allow time to explain the new plan to investors.

Shares in IVG dropped as much 41 percent, their biggest decline ever, in heavy trading volumes and were down 36 percent at 0.82 euros by 1302 GMT. The stock has come down from highs of almost 35 euros recorded in 2007, before the financial crisis.

IVG's 400 million-euro perpetual hybrid bond also slumped 16 points to only 28 percent of face value. The bond is callable in May 2013, but the price of the bond suggests that it is unlikely to be redeemed then.

Its loans are equivalent to just over 70 percent of the value of its property assets, putting it close to a limit agreed with banks.

"If we exceeded 75 percent, which has never happened so far, that would be a breach of covenants," which means the banks could demand repayment of loans, Schaefers told journalists at a news conference.

Finance chief Hans Volckens, who joined the board in 2011, said IVG had even started discussing the possibility of banks waiving parts of the outstanding debt.

"If we continue just plugging holes, we will not achieve capital market viability or the ability to pay dividends," he said. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Kathrin Jones; Additional reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Louise Heavens)