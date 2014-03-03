BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings says FY profit rmb301.1 mln
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
RABAT, March 3 Ivory Coast raised 150 billion CFA francs ($315.83 million) in the regional market and hired banks for a $500 million Eurobond issue, Morocco's BMCE Bank , one of the banks hired to manage the deals, said on Monday.
* Liu Kin Sun has tendered his resignation as an executive director
* $20 million underwritten institutional placement of new ordinary shares at $2.25 per share