ABIDJAN, April 18 Ivory Coast is near a deal
with foreign investors to build a 330-megawatt thermal power
station near the commercial capital Abidjan as part of
wide-ranging efforts to boost energy production, a senior
official said on Wednesday.
A final agreement between the West African state and the yet
unnamed investors will be signed by the end of May, paving the
way for construction of the plant in Abatta to be completed by
2016, Sabati Cisse, energy director for the country's ministry
of mines and energy, told Reuters.
"Capacity at the Abatta thermal power station will come in
110 MW stages and will reach its final phase by 2015-2016,"
Cisse said on the sidelines of a visit to a newly renovated
substation in Abidjan.
Cisse said building of the station would be a joint project
between state oil and gas company Petroci and the investors. The
project's cost would be announced later, he said.
Unlike many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Ivory Coast
usually has an enviably reliable power supply and exports power
to Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo and Mali, all on the same
network. It currently has plans to add Liberia, Guinea and
Sierra Leone to its grid as well.
But consumption is rising. In 2010 it increased by 3.5
percent to 4,010 gigawatt hours and the government has launched
ambitious plans to upgrade the power sector and keep up with
domestic and export demands.
The world's top cocoa producer is recovering from a decade
long political crisis that resulted in years of economic
stagnation and a civil war last year.
Under new President Alassane Ouattara, the government said
last July it would pour $500 million into power generation by
2015 and in November announced plans to build a 275-megawatt
hydroelectric power station in the west of the country to be
completed in 2015 or 2016.
"Today, our annual production is around 6,000 GWh. We
estimate that in the two to three years to come, we will grow
gross production by around 10 percent," said Dominique Kacou,
who heads Ivory Coast's national power company, the CIE.
"Our needs are enormous. We've had major delays in
investment. We urgently need to invest 275 billion CFA francs
($550.92 million). Then afterward, we can return to normal
investments of 30 billion (CFA) beginning in 2014," he said.
Ivory Coast's six hydroelectric stations and three thermal
stations have a total production capacity of around 1,000 MW,
but weather has made hydroelectric output unreliable.
Cisse said on Wednesday London-listed short-term power
supplier Aggreko {AGGK.L} would also soon boost its production
in Ivory Coast from 70 MW to 100 MW.
($1 = 499.1680 CFA francs)
