ABIDJAN, April 27 Ivory Coast will sell off half of its 10 percent stake in Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) as part of a privatisation programme, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Wednesday.

Kone did not say who was in line to purchase the 5 percent stake in the bank, which is controlled by Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank. He also did not say how much the state was expecting to earn from the sale.

Under President Alassane Ouattara, the government has been gradually withdrawing from SIB and last year further sold a further 24 percent to Attijariwafa, which was already the majority owner.

Ivory Coast, the world's biggest cocoa grower, announced plans in 2013 to sell its shares in 15 companies.

Kone, speaking after a cabinet meeting in the commercial capital Abidjan, said the government was expanding the privatisation.

The state plans to sell its 15 percent stake in industrial and agribusiness firm Industrial Promotion Services (West Africa) and the 2.2 percent of shares it owns in Burkina Faso sugar company SN-SOSUCO.

It will also cede all of its 74 percent stake in Cote d'Ivoire Engineering via a public tender, Kone said.