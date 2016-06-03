ABIDJAN, June 3 Ivory Coast's government approved on Friday the sale of the state's entire 10 percent stake in NSIA Banque Cote d'Ivoire as part of a privatisation programme, government spokesman Bruno Kone said.

"The cabinet adopted a decree authorising the ceding of the totality of the stake held by the state of Ivory Coast in the capital of NSIA Banque Cote d'Ivoire," he told reporters following a cabinet meeting in the commercial capital Abidjan.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier, Editing by Marine Pennetier)