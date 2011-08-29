ABIDJAN Aug 29 Ivory Coast plans to issue a five-year, 100 billion CFA franc ($219 mln) bond at 6.5 percent, one of the banks involved in the auction said on Monday.

The bond will be marketed to investors across the West Africa CFA currency zone from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12 and sold in units of 10,000 CFA, SOGEBOURSE, the investment banking arm of SGBCI said.

An official at SOGEBOURSE said the bond would be used to finance the relaunching of Ivory Coast's economy after over four months of post-election violence paralysed the world's top cocoa grower. ($1 = 456.810 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by David Lewis; editing by Patrick Graham)