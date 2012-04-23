ABIDJAN, April 23 Ivory Coast plans to issue a 60 billion CFA franc ($120.81 million) three-year bond with a 6.0 percent coupon to raise funds for infrastructure projects, one of the lead managers said on Monday.

The bond, which will be listed on the West African bourse, will be marketed to investors across the region's CFA currency zone from April 23 to May 22. It will be sold in units of 10,000 CFA, an official of SOGEBOURSE, the investment banking arm of bank SocGen said.

"The funds will be used to rebuild the Ivorian economy, notably infrastructure projects," the official said, requesting not to be named. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Catherine Evans)