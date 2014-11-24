ABIDJAN Nov 24 Ivory Coast is launching a 160
billion CFA franc ($300 million) treasury bond in seven- and
10-year tranches from Nov. 17 to Dec. 16, a statement from the
treasury said on Monday.
Tranche A, an 80 billion CFA franc conversion tranche paying
3 percent a year over 10 years, is intended to clear state
arrears to banks and insurance companies, the statement said.
Tranche B, of 80 billion CFA at 5.85 percent per year over
seven years, is to finance investments announced in the 2014
budget. The bonds will be sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs to
investors across West Africa's eight-nation CFA zone.
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer and
French-speaking West Africa's largest economy, has issued
several bonds this year to finance infrastructure projects as it
rebuilds after a decade-long political crisis that ended in
2011.
(1 US dollar = 528.4400 CFA franc)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg/Ruth Pitchford)