ABIDJAN, July 28 Ivory Coast will issue a 120 billion CFA franc ($202.86 million) three-month bond on July 29, the West Africa debt planning agency AUT said on Thursday.

The bond, with multiple interest rates, will be sold in units of one million CFA francs to investors across the region's eight-nation CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by Edward McAllister)