ABIDJAN Feb 8 Workers at Canadian Natural
Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields
in Ivory Coast launched a 72-hour strike early on Wednesday over
employment conditions, the head of their union said.
"There's no gas coming from any of CNR's platforms now, and
that represents around 30 percent of Ivorian production," Imrana
Konate, secretary-general of the SISPOO union, told Reuters.
"We've said it would be 72 hours, but it depends on progress in
discussions with ministry and company."
CNR was not immediately reachable for comment.
