ABIDJAN Feb 8 Workers at Canadian Natural
Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields
in Ivory Coast launched a 72-hour strike early on Wednesday over
employment conditions, the head of their union said.
"There's no gas coming from any of CNR's platforms now, and
that represents around 30 percent of Ivorian production," Imrana
Konate, secretary-general of the SISPOO union, told Reuters.
"We've said it would be 72 hours, but it depends on progress in
discussions with the ministry and company."
A CNR representative said the company had no comment to make
concerning the strike.
The company's Ivory Coast operations produce around 70
million cubic feet of natural gas per day, which is critical for
supplying the West African nation's gas-fired power plants.
It also pumps between 40,000 and 45,000 barrels per day of
crude, mainly for export.
SISPOO is demanding that CNR integrate contract employees
hired via third-party companies into its workforce.
