(Adds CNR not immediately available for comment, details)

ABIDJAN Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.

"We have lifted the strike order. Production has restarted on all the platforms," Imrana Konate, secretary-general of the SISPOO union, told Reuters. "We have signed a memorandum of understanding."

CNR had declined to comment on the strike action and company officials were not immediately available to react to Konate's statement.

It was not clear what concessions, if any, were contained in the MoU.

SISPOO had been demanding that CNR integrate contract employees hired via third-party companies into its workforce.

CNR's Ivory Coast operations produce around 70 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, which is critical for supplying the West African nation's gas-fired power plants.

It also pumps between 40,000 and 45,000 barrels per day of crude, mainly for export. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas)