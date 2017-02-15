(Adds CNR not immediately available for comment, details)
ABIDJAN Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural
Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields
in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment
conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.
"We have lifted the strike order. Production has restarted
on all the platforms," Imrana Konate, secretary-general of the
SISPOO union, told Reuters. "We have signed a memorandum of
understanding."
CNR had declined to comment on the strike action and company
officials were not immediately available to react to Konate's
statement.
It was not clear what concessions, if any, were contained in
the MoU.
SISPOO had been demanding that CNR integrate contract
employees hired via third-party companies into its workforce.
CNR's Ivory Coast operations produce around 70 million cubic
feet of natural gas per day, which is critical for supplying the
West African nation's gas-fired power plants.
It also pumps between 40,000 and 45,000 barrels per day of
crude, mainly for export.
(Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely and Susan
Thomas)