ABIDJAN Dec 17 China's Exim Bank and
Ivory Coast have signed a loan deal worth 48.4 billion CFA
francs ($91.48 million) to finance water infrastructure work in
Abidjan, the West African nation said on Wednesday.
Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy
and the world's top cocoa grower, is recovering from a
decade-long political crisis and is seeking to renew
long-neglected critical infrastructure.
Many neighbourhoods in the commercial capital Abidjan, a
city of around five million inhabitants, do not have access to
running water.
"The government's objective is to ensure that the city of
Abidjan no longer has any water problems," government spokesman
Bruno Kone said following a cabinet meeting during which
ministers ratified the loan deal.
Kone said the loan agreed with the Export-Import (Exim) Bank
of China last month was "semi-concessional" but declined to give
further details.
