ABIDJAN, April 2 Export-Import Bank of China
(EximBank) will lend 100 billion CFA francs ($210 million) to
Ivory Coast to overhaul its public transportation sector, the
West African nation's government spokesman said.
Speaking to journalists following a cabinet meeting on
Wednesday, Bruno Kone said the loan would carry a concessional
interest rate but declined to give further details on the
lending conditions for the deal.
"This will target the acquisition of new vehicles to renew
our ageing fleet, which is often the cause of accidents," Kone
said. "Some 50,000 vehicles will be concerned over a period of
five years."
Ivory Coast - the world's top cocoa grower and
French-speaking West Africa's largest economy - is emerging from
a decade-long political crisis that ended in a 2011 civil war.
The government of President Alassane Ouattara is borrowing
heavily to fund a makeover of the country's infrastructure in an
effort to fuel economic growth. It plans to issue a $500 million
Eurobond later this year.
($1 = 476.4360 CFA Francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and
Mark Potter)