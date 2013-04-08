ABIDJAN, April 8 Ivory Coast electric utility CIE recorded a 2012 net profit of 8.39 billion CFA francs ($16.66 million), up from 6.35 billion CFA francs the previous year, according to an announcement in the state-owned newspaper Fraternite Matin on Monday.

Turnover for the company, partly owned by French industrial group Bouygues, was 324.60 billion CFA francs in 2012, up from 265.28 billion a year before. ($1 = 503.7300 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)