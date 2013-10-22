Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ABIDJAN Oct 22 Ivory Coast power utility CIE recorded a net profit of 3.22 billion CFA francs ($6.71 million) in the first half of 2013, down 57 percent from 7.51 billion CFA francs during the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday.
In a statement in state-owned newspaper Fraternite Matin, the company, partly owned by French industrial group Bouygues , said the drop in profits was largely due to the cost of extensive maintenance.
Turnover rose 21 percent to 183.77 billion CFA francs from 152.19 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 479.6580 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by Joe Bavier and Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)