DAKAR Feb 16 A group of Ivorian cocoa exporters including majors such as Armajaro and Noble said on Thursday that they will begin participating in Ivorian cocoa auctions from Friday Feb. 17 after reaching a satisfactory compromise with the government.

A number of leading export companies had boycotted the newly introduced cocoa forward-sell in protest over a lack of clarity in the top grower's overhaul of its sector.

"(The group) notes with satisfaction that the consultations held with the Government and the (sector regulator) has resulted in compromises that satisfy both parties, and therefore, members of this corporation have decided to participate in the auction tomorrow Friday, February 17," the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Bate Felix)