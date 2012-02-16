DAKAR Feb 16 A group of Ivorian cocoa
exporters including majors such as Armajaro and Noble
said on Thursday that they will begin participating in Ivorian
cocoa auctions from Friday Feb. 17 after reaching a satisfactory
compromise with the government.
A number of leading export companies had boycotted the newly
introduced cocoa forward-sell in protest over a lack of clarity
in the top grower's overhaul of its sector.
"(The group) notes with satisfaction that the consultations
held with the Government and the (sector regulator) has resulted
in compromises that satisfy both parties, and therefore, members
of this corporation have decided to participate in the auction
tomorrow Friday, February 17," the group said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Bate Felix)