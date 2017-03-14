ABIDJAN, March 14 Cocoa exporters in top
producer Ivory Coast expect port arrivals to fall by half to
around 20,000 tonnes per week from next week, and to remain at
least that low level until May or June owing to poor bean
quality, they said on Tuesday.
Cocoa arrivals this season so far are up nearly 7 percent
since last season, with at least 40,000 tonnes being delivered
weekly to Ivory Coast's two ports of Abidjan and San Pedro since
February.
But senior officials at four major export companies, who
declined to be named, told Reuters they have rejected a growing
number of beans due to small size, poor fermentation and mould
since mid-February.
(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by
Tim Cocks and Jane Merriman)