By Ange Aboa
| ABIDJAN, March 15
ABIDJAN, March 15 Cocoa grinding companies in
Ivory Coast said they are rejecting between 30 and 50 percent of
beans because of high acidity levels, which along with other
quality problems is likely to cause a sharp drop in port
arrivals next week.
Weekly cocoa port arrivals in the world's top grower are
expected to fall by half to around 20,000 tonnes starting next
week due to problems including small bean size, high acidity and
mould, exporters said.
Cocoa arrivals are up nearly 7 percent so far this season
from the previous season, with at least 40,000 tonnes being
delivered weekly to Ivory Coast's two ports of Abidjan and San
Pedro since February.
Bean acidity is measured by free fatty acid (FFA) levels,
which when high erode the quality of cocoa butter. The European
Union has set a ceiling for FFAs in cocoa beans of 1.75 percent
oleic acid equivalent.
However, FFA levels jumped to between 3 and 5 percent at the
end of February, grinding companies said, making the beans
unusable.
Five of Ivory Coast's 12 local grinders said they had
rejected about half the beans delivered in the last two weeks
because of high acidity levels. Four grinders said they had
rejected around 30 percent.
"For the last two weeks we have experienced this situation
with FFA which literally exploded in several days when we went
from 1.75 percent to 3.4 and 5 percent," the director of a
grinding company said on Wednesday.
The situation will likely continue for at least six to eight
weeks until the April to September mid-crop harvest produces
enough good beans to create an acceptable average acidity level
when mixed with the bad ones, exporters said.
If the mid-crop starts off strong, arrivals could start to
recover from the dip in May or June, they said.
High acidity is thought to be caused by dry weather, though
exporters said in some cases it was likely due to beans being
stored for months in bad conditions.
"We are forced to reject the acidic beans because we can't
do anything with them, so we're waiting until good beans arrive
to start buying again," said the director of another grinding
company, in Abidjan.
A senior official at another export company said there is
concern that the mid-crop beans will also be acidic if rainfall
does not improve in the east, centre-west and parts of the
southwest.
(Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and
Susan Fenton)