By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, Feb 8 Leading export companies and authorities in Ivory Coast have moved closer to solving a dispute threatening to derail the top cocoa grower's planned reform of the sector, officials from both sides said after talks that ended late on Tuesday.

Several exporters have boycotted cocoa auctions launched by Ivory Coast last week for forward sales of next season's crop, arguing that the reform in its current form, which is aimed at guaranteeing farmers a price floor, is unclear and unworkable.

"It's no longer a stalemate. There are a few points in suspension, but we'll find a solution," said the head of a European export company after the late-night talks in Abidjan.

The head of one international export company said there had been "points of convergence" over a disputed schedule of costs, which sets out estimated handling costs from farm to port as part of a mechanism to provide farmers with a price guarantee.

"If a meeting set for Thursday is as positive as this one, then we will take the decision to participate in the auction," the exporter said of the next round of talks.

A finance ministry official was also optimistic: "The schedule of costs will be discussed next week, and we hope to finalise an accord relatively quickly."

President Alassane Ouattara's government must show it is implementing the reform to secure IMF-backed debt relief needed to help reconstruct the West African country after four months of violent political conflict last year. That debt relief will help unlock arrears payments on a defaulted $2.3 billion bond .

The reform introduces a greater degree of regulation into a sector, which has been liberalised for over a decade but which has failed to provide the country's 800,000 farmers with a viable and secure income.

REALITY ON THE GROUND

Under the reform, Ivorian authorities will use daily auctions to forward-sell the bulk of the 2012/13 main crop before it starts in October.

Taking into account the average price reached at auction, taxes and its estimate of handling costs from farm to port, the sector marketing body will then set a farmgate price at around 50 to 60 percent of the CIF (cost insurance and freight) price.

Buyers will then purchase physical cocoa at this price from producers when the season starts. Those buyers that bought a contract at a price above the average auction price must pay the difference to the cocoa marketing body; those that bought a contract below average auction price get a refund.

"We are now in agreement over part of the schedule of costs, quality control of the beans and the refund-support mechanism," said the head of the international export company, who like all of those interviewed wished to remain anonymous.

The European exporter said the government had acknowledged that the existing schedule setting out estimated handling costs from farm to port needed to be revised.

"The government agrees that the costs that will figure in the schedule must be realistic and not underestimated, which has been the case up to now ... The schedule of costs has to reflect the reality on the ground," said the exporter.

There was no immediate comment on a separate dispute under which exporters have urged the government to scrap an existing tax break to local grinders.

Assuming the reform gets off the ground, it is still not clear exactly what impact it will have on the international cocoa futures exchanges.

Analysts say that it could change hedging patterns, because those operators who have bought forward contracts for the forthcoming crop at the Ivory Coast auctions will have an interest in quickly hedging them on the futures market.

Ivory Coast has not said how many contracts it has sold at the auctions so far.

The finance ministry official said it would continue with the twice-daily auctions and added: "We are satisfied with the sales we are making even if they are not at the level we should have up till now." (Writing and additional reporting by Mark John; editing by Bate Felix and Jane Baird)