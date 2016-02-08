ABIDJAN Feb 8 More dry and hot weather last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions damaged cocoa trees, young flowers and small pods, threatening to delay and reduce the next mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

The dry season in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, runs from mid-November to March. Intermittent showers are needed to help develop the April-to-September mid-crop, but dry Harmattan winds and hot weather were reported in most regions.

In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt, farmers reported no rain, adding that the weather was weakening cocoa trees.

"It is catastrophic. The plants need water," said Salame Kone, who farms in the outskirts of Soubre. "Lots of leaves have fallen. Lots of pods have dried. We are worried for the mid-crop because last year it wasn't like this."

A Reuters poll of 13 traders, analysts and manufacturers on Friday showed cocoa prices are expected to rebound after falling sharply in the first few weeks of this year as the most severe Harmattan winds in decades curb production in West Africa.

In the centre-west region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of the national output, farmers reported a drought and said several cocoa plantations were destroyed by bush fires.

"The weather is dry because of Harmattan. The light season hasn't started early because the trees are not carrying flowers or fruit and the sun makes things very dry," said Albert N'Zue, who farms near Daloa.

Similar growing conditions were reported in the southern regions of Aboisso and Tiassale, the western region of Gagnoa and the eastern region of Abengourou.

In the southern region of Agboville, farmers said damage to plantations was raising fears of a small mid-crop harvest.

"The dry season was long this year. We don't hold out much hope for the mid-crop," said Paul Assi, who farms near Agboville. "Lots of trees are dead."

Last week's Reuters poll projected a median forecast for New York cocoa futures at the end of this year of $3,000 a tonne. New York cocoa was up $1 at $2,782 per tonne on Monday.

