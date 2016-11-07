ABIDJAN Nov 7 Plentiful sun and rain last week
in Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions will improve the
quality and size of the main crop, farmers said on Monday.
Harvesting and marketing of the October to March main crop
is underway in the world's top cocoa producer, with large
quantities of beans being harvested and delivered to port.
"The rainfall was good this week. We'll have lots of cocoa
this year because the trees are full of fruit," said Etienne
Yao, who farms in the southern region of Aboisso.
"The weather is good for fermentation," he added, saying
that the beans are of very good quality.
Similar growing conditions were reported in the southern
regions of Agboville and Divo.
The dry season starts in mid-November. However, farmers in
the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of
Ivory Coast's national output, said they were expecting a bumper
crop compared to last year if the dry season is mild.
Koffi Konan who farms near Daloa said that he expects the
harvest to peak in December. But if the dry season is not too
harsh there could be lots of beans in January and February, he
said.
In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa
belt, farmers said the weather was adequate for the development
of the main crop.
"The number of ripe pods on the trees has risen and the
harvest is in full swing," said Lazare Ake, who farms near
Soubre. "Drying is going very well right now."
