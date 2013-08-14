* 40 percent of contracts last year were no-bid deals
* Government says such deals are needed to speed post-war
reconstruction
* Donor warn a lack of transparency could harm investment
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, Aug 14 Ivory Coast will launch an audit
of no-bid public procurement contracts and may cancel those
which failed to follow tendering procedures amid donor concern a
lack of transparency in government deals may deter investors.
President Alassane Ouattara has won praise for rapidly
reviving the economy of the world's top cocoa grower after a
decade-long political crisis that ended in a brief 2011 war.
The West African nation posted GDP growth of 9.8 percent
last year and is projected to be one of Africa's best economic
performers in the years to come.
Ivory Coast has earmarked 1.03 trillion CFA francs ($2.1
billion) - or more than a quarter of this year's budget - for
investment spending, up from 620 billion in 2012. But as the
country rebuilds, the number of sole source contracts - deals in
which only one bidder is solicited - has spiked.
"We're seeing that more deals are done under sole source
contracts than through open tender," Non Karna Coulibaly,
president of the National Public Procurement Regulating
Authority (ANRMP) which is commissioning the audit, said late on
Tuesday.
"Right now we're not judging. We just want to see why it has
developed this way," he said.
Coulibaly said the agency, which was established in 2009 to
independently monitor public procurement, will review sole
source contracts awarded from 2011 to 2013 in three yet to be
announced sectors.
The audit is due to be completed by the end of the year with
results to be published in the first half of 2014.
By value, around 40 percent of all contracts awarded in 2012
were sole source, according to ANRMP statistics.
The figure rose to over 57 percent, or nearly 77 billion CFA
francs, in the first three months of this year, according to
data presented at a recent cabinet meeting. Open tenders
accounted for just 16 percent.
The government has rejected criticism that the large number
of untendered deals has led to a lack of transparency in public
procurement, saying they are necessary if Ivory Coast is to
rapidly implement its reconstruction policy.
Donors however had expected the number of such contracts to
decrease with time. Many now worry that the potential for
corruption could cause investors stay away from Ivory Coast at a
time when it is in desperate need of financing.
"This is damaging investor confidence and Ouattara's
international reputation," one western diplomat told Reuters on
Wednesday, requesting not to be identified.
"The desire for expediency in post-war reconstruction
doesn't explain away the fact that contracts worth hundreds of
millions of dollars are being handed out in a very questionable
manner," he said.
Coulibaly said the audit will look at various ways to
curtail the number of untendered deals and foster transparency,
possibly recommending a cap on the number of sole source
contracts ministries can award.
He said the agency would also weigh possible sanctions
against companies and individuals found to have circumvented
proper procedures in order to obtain contracts.
While the presidential order creating the ANRMP provides it
with the authority to punish abuse, it is still awaiting a
decree from the finance ministry outlining its powers.
A draft version of the decree seen by Reuters would grant
the agency the authority to dissolve contracts or withdraw their
attribution among other punishments.
Coulibaly said he expects the decree to be signed before the
audit is completed.
"If it's found that a contract was attributed with
irregularities, we need to be able to go beyond denouncing. We
need to be able to punish. Otherwise there is impunity," he
said. ($1 = 495.5670 CFA francs)
(Reporting By Joe Bavier; editing by Ron Askew)