LONDON Feb 26 Ivory Coast is unlikely to issue
hard currency bonds this year and will focus on developing its
local bond market instead, the country's budget minister
Abdourahmane Cisse told Reuters.
African governments designated as frontier markets have been
keen issuers on international capital markets in recent years,
though the momentum has ground to a halt amid soaring borrowing
costs.
"We know we need to raise $2.1 billion (in 2016)," Cisse
said in an interview late on Thursday.
"It is likely going to be local... The local market can take
all of that because we have not tapped the local markets that
much the past few years," he said.
Ivory Coast, which is French-speaking West Africa's largest
economy, issued a $750 million Eurobond in 2014 and another $1
billion in 2015, the latter with a 12-year average life at a
yield of 6.625 percent, though it currently yields almost 8
percent.
The current market situation was not attractive to launch
new bonds, though Ivory Coast planned to eventually return to
the Eurobond market and build up its curve, likely with 10-15
year maturities, said Cisse.
"I won't issue at 7 percent, no way," he said.
President Alassane Ouattara said in October the government
was in a position to curb Eurobond issuances and let the private
sector play a bigger role in funding infrastructure.
A new dollar issue would also add to the currency risk and
the government had so far not hedged its exposure, said Cisse,
adding the government was looking at possibly issuing a CFA
franc denominated bond to foreign investors.
Meanwhile the government was also pushing to develop
virtually non-existent secondary trading in local debt
instruments, Cisse added.
On privatisations, he said the government would push ahead
with plans to sell stakes in the 15 companies earmarked for
privatisation in 2013.
Cisse said he expected bank NSIA Banque-CI to list before
September and sugar firm Sucrivoire at some point this year on
the regional BRVM bourse.
Another initial public offering on the BRVM could come from
Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) by end 2016 or early 2017.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker)