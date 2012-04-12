JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
ABIDJAN, April 12 Ivory Coast is on track to achieve completion of an IMF-backed debt relief accord by the end of June and is then expected to begin paying back arrears on its defaulted Eurobond, the Fund's representative in the country said on Thursday.
"We're working on a calendar that has a completion point before the end of June when we expect to also see the resumption of payments on the Cote d'Ivoire Eurobond," IMF Resident Representative Wayne Camard told Reuters. (Reporting BY Joe Bavier, Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
Feb 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.