NEW YORK Oct 16 Ivory Coast, currently in
arrears with bondholders over a $2.3 billion Eurobond, said in a
statement dated Oct. 15 that it wants to meet with investors to
discuss missed interest payments.
In a press release distributed on Tuesday by EMTA, the trade
association for the emerging markets debt trading and investment
industry, Ivory Coast said it will meet with investors in London
on Oct. 22 and in New York on Oct. 24.
The government said the informational meetings are in
connection with the "Republic's upcoming consent solicitation"
regarding the bond in arrears due 2032. The bond was launched in
April 2010 to repackage defaulted Brady bond debt.
"The purpose of the solicitation will be to seek consents of
holders of its U.S. Dollar Denominated Step-Up bonds due 2032 to
certain waivers and amendments of the indenture under which the
bonds were issued. These waivers and amendments would relate, in
particular, to resolving interest arrears on the bonds," the
statement said.
The world's top cocoa producer, Ivory Coast said it expects
to launch the consent solicitation before the first meeting in
London.
Located on Africa's west coast, the nation fell into a
four-month civil war following a disputed presidential election
in late 2010 that killed more than 3,000 people and shuttered
the country's ports for months.
As a result, the country missed coupon payments, although it
has made good faith payments to address some of its arrears
.
In August, the government sold a 60 billion CFA franc ($120
million) five-year bond to raise funds for infrastructure
projects was oversubscribed.
On Oct. 2, the government said economic growth will likely
grow 9 percent in 2013 from 8.6 percent this year. Gross
domestic product (GDP) was previously expected to grow by 8.1
percent in 2012.
Lazard & Co is the government's banking adviser while DF
King Worldwide is acting as the information, identification,
solicitation and tabulation agent for the consent solicitation.