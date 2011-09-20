* Chelsea star joins Ivorian reconciliation commission
* Drogba says lost friends, relatives in the violence
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, Sept 20 Ivory Coast soccer star Didier
Drogba said on Tuesday he was ready to help his country heal the
wounds left by more than four months of post-election fighting.
Chelsea striker Drogba, a hero in his home country, has been
named as one of the 11 members of Ivory Coast's Truth and
Reconciliation Commission to probe violence that broke out after
last November's disputed presidential vote.
"To say sorry is not easy. I think that is the most
challenging game of our life (in) Ivory Coast," he told a news
conference after meeting the president of the commission, former
Prime Minister Charles Konan Banny, in London to discuss
arrangements.
Banny said the goal of the 11-member commission was to build
peace in Ivory Coast.
"We are 11. Didier Drogba is number 11 in the national team.
This time it's not a game," he said.
Former President Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept defeat in
last November's election and used soldiers, militias and
mercenaries to crush dissent.
A power struggle between Gbagbo and Alassane Ouattara, the
internationally recognised winner of the election, rekindled a
civil war and killed 3,000 people until Gbagbo was captured by
French-backed pro-Ouattara forces in April.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up by President
Ouattara, was inspired by the body that helped South Africa move
on after the end of apartheid.
Drogba, who represents Ivory Coast's diaspora on the
commission, told Reuters he had lost friends and relatives who
died during the Ivory Coast violence.
"This is difficult to take ... and that is also why I'm
involved because I don't want this to happen again," he said.
"As a famous footballer, I don't know if I will bring much
(to the commission), but as an Ivorian I think I can bring a lot
because I know my country and I love it and I will do everything
for it," he said.
He said he did not see a career ahead in politics once he
hangs up his football boots.
The aim of the commission was to find out why the violence
happened but Drogba said he did intend to blame anyone. "That's
not my role. We are not here to blame. We are here to listen to
people," he said.
The commission will be formally launched on Sept. 28 in
Ivory Coast and its work was scheduled to last two years.
Drogba, who has a busy schedule with Chelsea, said it would
be difficult for him to attend all of the commission's meetings
but he would try to take part in the most important ones.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Matthew Jones)