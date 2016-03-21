DAKAR, March 21 Ivory Coast's economy grew by 10.3 pct in 2015, fulfilling one of President Alassane Ouattara's election promises to create double digit growth, he said on Monday, while the rate was well above an International Monetary Fund figure of 8.6 percent.

"I received the mission of the IMF last week. I told them it has been four years that we have differences in our numbers and each time you come back and say that Ivory Coast is right," Ouattara told a business forum in the commercial capital Abidjan.

(Reporting By Joe Bavier, writing by Edward McAllister)