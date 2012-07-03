DAKAR, July 3 Ivory Coast has paid the June
coupon on its defaulted $2.3 billion Eurobond as
planned, one of the banks watching the issue said on Tuesday.
"I can now confirm that the coupon payment has been
received," Samir Gadio, sub-Saharan Africa analyst at
London-based Standard Bank told Reuters, forecasting that the
payment and recent debt relief deals for the West African state
would "generate another multi-month leg in the Eurobond rally".
It was not immediately clear whether a promised token
payment on bond arrears was also made at the same time.
(Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Bate Felix)