BRIEF-Marriott sees diluted earnings per share of $5.25 to $5.80 by 2019
* Marriott - will outline plans to accelerate its growth, adding 285,000 to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019
ABIDJAN May 5 Ivory Coast has chosen Citigroup , BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to market a $500 million Eurobond expected to be issued before the end of July, the country's prime minister said.
The West African nation has also selected Fitch Ratings and Moody's to issue a sovereign credit rating, Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan said in remarks emailed to Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Bate Felix)
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - on March 15, co through units entered into an amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* Atossa Genetics Inc - amendment no. 1 to quarterly report on Form 10-Q amends company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for quarter ended June 30, 2016