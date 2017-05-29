ABIDJAN May 29 Ivory Coast, Africa's fastest growing economy last year, will issue a $1 billion Eurobond next month, Finance Minister Adama Kone told Reuters on Monday.

"Everything will be finalised this week," Kone said at the sidelines of a conference in the main city of Abidjan. "The amount decided upon is $1 billion. The launch is planned for next month." (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks)