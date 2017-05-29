BRIEF-Macandrews & Forbes effected open market purchases Revlon's class A common stock
* Macandrews & Forbes says it effected open market purchases of 597,582 shares of Revlon Inc's class A common stock for about $13.1 million - sec filing
ABIDJAN May 29 Ivory Coast, Africa's fastest growing economy last year, will issue a $1 billion Eurobond next month, Finance Minister Adama Kone told Reuters on Monday.
"Everything will be finalised this week," Kone said at the sidelines of a conference in the main city of Abidjan. "The amount decided upon is $1 billion. The launch is planned for next month." (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Says Province of Saskatchewan downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on increasing debt and weak budgetary performance
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.