ABIDJAN Oct 24 Ivory Coast's natural gas output has jumped to around 220 million cubic feet per day, double last year's level, with plans for a further increase next year, a senior official said on Thursday.

Ibrahima Diaby, head of hydrocarbons at the Ministry of Electricity and Petroleum, said roughly three-quarters of production came from Foxtrot International, partly owned by France's Bouygues, which is ramping up output.

Three other operators - CNR, London-listed Afren and state oil company Petroci - were also producing gas, he said. Nearly 70 percent of output was used for electricity production, Diaby said.

"We're producing around 220 million cubic feet of gas per day and we're going to increase that to 250 million cubic feet by 2014 with the investment underway in the sector," Diaby said.

Ivory Coast-based Foxtrot, along with partners GDF Suez and Petroci, said last year it would invest around $1 billion over five years to boost offshore gas production.

Foxtrot, which operates six gas wells, plans to drill seven new wells by the end of 2014. It will also construct a new platform at its Marlin gas field, expected to go online in 2015.

The West African nation, the world's top cocoa producer, is seeking investment in electricity production to spur economic development after a decade-long political crisis that ended in a brief war last year.

Diaby said Ivory coast was seeking to develop deep offshore extraction which would dramatically boost gas production.

Ivory Coast aims to boost electricity output by 80 percent over six years to satisfy growing domestic and regional demand.

It exports electricity to Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo and Mali and has plans to connect Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone to its grid as well.