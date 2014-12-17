ABIDJAN Dec 17 Ivory Coast's state oil company
Petroci and Vioco Petroleum will invest $255 million to bring
into production the Gazelle oil and natural gas field on the
West African nation's CI-202 offshore block, the government said
on Wednesday.
Vioco, a joint venture between the exploration and
production arm of Switzerland's Vitol and Azonto
Petroleum, holds an 87 percent stake in CI-202 under a
production sharing agreement signed last year. Petroci owns the
remaining 13 percent.
"The council adopted a decree authorising the exclusive
exploitation of the Gazelle oil and gas field," government
spokesman Bruno Kone said following a cabinet meeting.
"This is a major investment of $255 million over a period of
exploitation estimated today at nine years," he said.
The project is targeting resources of 85 billion cubic feet
of gas and 2 billion barrels of liquids, according to Azonto's
company website.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by Mark Potter)