* Ghana already a rising regional oil producer
* Ivory Coast seeks to assert claim after crisis years
BOUAKE, Ivory Coast Nov 26 West African
neighbours Ghana and Ivory Coast aim to settle a long dispute
over their maritime boundary, the Ivorian government said, which
could defuse sometimes tense relations and smooth the way for
oil and gas exploration.
The countries have never officially delimited that boundary,
and their maps showing offshore waters currently overlap.
So far only Ghana has awarded acreage in the disputed area.
Oil exploration in Africa's Gulf of Guinea has accelerated
since Ghana discovered its giant Jubilee oil and gas field in
2007 and brought it online in record time in late 2010.
The field is estimated to hold around 2 billion barrels of
oil reserves and another 1.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
Ivory Coast, meanwhile, drilled only a handful of offshore
exploration wells during a decade-long political crisis that
ended in 2011.
It now seeks to expand its oil and gas industry and asserts
that some offshore areas claimed by Ghana lie within its
territorial waters.
"The two heads of state ... have formally decided that the
resolution of this dispute should be peaceful. The decision
taken will be a consensual decision," Ivory Coast government
spokesman Bruno Kone said on Tuesday.
"Ivory Coast has set up a commission to work on the subject
... So in June 2014, our two countries, Ghana and Ivory Coast,
will be able to find a definitive solution to this dispute," he
said, speaking after a cabinet meeting.
With the return of political stability, the economy of Ivory
Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, grew 9.8 percent last
year. But the government aims to diversify, given that cocoa
accounts for 40 percent of exports.
Its potentially lucrative and largely undeveloped offshore
blocks, meanwhile, have generated renewed interest as well.
France's Total announced in April it had
discovered oil in the western part of CI-100, a block it
acquired in 2010 that is adjacent to the disputed area with
Ghana.
Total, along with partners Anadarko and Canada's CNR
, plans to spend up to $300 million to drill exploration
wells on three offshore blocks in waters off the western town of
Sassandra.