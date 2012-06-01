DAKAR, June 1 Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara sees his West African country hitting an average of 10 percent economic growth in each of the years 2013 to 2015, substantially above current estimates, according to a text of a speech.

Ouattara said growth would be led by "a strong recovery" in investment and a reform of the world top grower's cocoa sector which will provide greater revenues to farmers, according to an emailed copy of a speech delivered at the annual meeting of the African Development Bank in Tanzania.

"Growth should reach eight percent in 2012 and, on average, around 10 percent for each of the three subsequent years, putting us in the vanguard of high-growth African countries," he said. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Mark John)