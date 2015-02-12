ABIDJAN Feb 12 Ivory Coast launched enrollment
for a planned universal healthcare programme on Thursday with
initial government financing of 20 billion CFA francs ($34.67
million), the scheme's director said.
The West African nation is expecting 4 million people to
sign up this year, in a country where officials say less than
five percent of the population is covered by health insurance.
The insurance will eventually be compulsory for the
country's 23 million inhabitants, requiring a monthly
contribution of 1,000 CFA francs for every person over the age
of five years.
Low-cost treatment of basic health problems is due to begin
in September before expanding next year.
"Universal health coverage is a need. It's a necessity. We
must create a foundation of solidarity," Karim Bamba, the
general director of the National Health Insurance Fund said at
the programme's launch.
($1 = 576.9200 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and
James Macharia)